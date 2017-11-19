USC men capture 5th place in Myrtle Beach after beating Western Michigan

Wesley Myers and Chris Silva each scored 14 points to help South Carolina beat Western Michigan 79-66 in Sunday's fifth-place game at the relocated Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

The Gamecocks (4-1) led 35-34 at the break, but upped their defensive intensity to harass the Broncos into mistakes. South Carolina ran off 14 unanswered points during a 17-1 run while holding Western Michigan without a basket for nearly 8 1/2 minutes.

That turned a one-point edge into a 57-40 margin on Kory Holden's 3-pointer with 10:02 left. South Carolina led by double figures from there.

Thomas Wilder scored 15 points to lead Western Michigan (2-3), which committed 22 turnovers that led to 28 points for the Gamecocks. Bryce Moore tied a career-high with four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

It was the second time the Gamecocks had beaten Western Michigan this week. They won 78-60 at home Monday, then won in Conway after the tournament was relocated due to hurricane damage in Puerto Rico.