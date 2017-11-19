Quantcast

Ladson home destroyed after fire

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
LADSON, SC (WCSC) -

A trailer home has been destroyed after a fire in Ladson.

The fire happened on Acres Drive near Curly Lane just after nine Sunday night.

Several fire departments responded to the scene to help control the blaze.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

