Cuthbertson Leads CCU Past Iona

Zac Cuthbertson torched the nets for 31 points in leading Coastal Carolina University to a come-from-behind 89-84 victory over Iona.



The win gave CCU third place in the Island of the Bahamas Showcase which saw CCU go 2-1 on the Island.

CCU trailed Iona 84-79 with 1:38 left, but outscored the Gaels 10-0 over the rest of the game to pull out the victory.

Both teams had an unbelievable shooting game with Iona finishing the game shooting 50 percent from the field, including 66 percent (21-32) in the second half. CCU was just a little better shooting 72 percent (18-25) and finishing the game shooting 57 percent for the game.

Cuthbertson had plenty of help as four other Chants reached double digits. Demario Beck sparked the Chants in the second half scoring 16 points, all in the second half, by hitting all six of his field goals and going three-for-four at the free throw line.

Artur Labinocwicz had an outstanding tournament and finished it up scoring 13 points in today’s action. Matt Lindsey added 13 points and Jaylen Shaw scored 10.

Iona entered the game only shooting 29 percent on its three point attempts, but hit 16 of 37 (44%) in the game, including 10-of-17 in the second half alone.

CCU out rebounded Iona 38-24 led by Josh Coleman and Ajay Sanders eight each. CCU hit 18 of its 27 free throws including the final four in helping pull out the win.

For the fifth time in as many games, CCU carried a lead into the locker room at halftime, this time by a 32-26 score.

Cuthbertson had nine to lead CCU and Lindsey added eight. The Chants shot 45 percent in the opening half, but only hit two-of-three in both three point field goals and at the free throw line.

For his efforts during the tournament, Cuthbertson was named to the Island of the Bahamas Showcase All-Tournament Team.

CCU out rebounded the Gaels 23-15, but eight turnovers hurt the Chants scoring efforts.

Iona only shot 32 percent from the field, but six of its nine field goals were three point field goals.

CCU returns home to host St. Andrews Wednesday, Nov. 22. The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. at the HTC Center.