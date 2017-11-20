Charleston Police looking for missing teen

Charleston Police are seeking a teen missing since Friday

The Department is looking for 17-year-old Destiny Diana Williams.

Police say she was last seen in downtown Charleston and has access to a 2004 black Chevy Impala with South Carolina license plate NZL556. The car has damage to the front hood and bumper area.

She is not believed to be in any danger according to police. The public is asking the public to contact the Charleston Police Department Central Detective at 843-743-7200 if she is located or with any other information.

