MUSC, city of Charleston to kick-off new greenway project

The first phase of a project meant to improve the western side of the Charleston peninsula is set to be completed Monday.

The medical district greenway plans were announced in 2015 and a portion of Doughty street is now closed to regular vehicle traffic forever as part of the project.

It's seen as a gathering place for people working with the hospitals and will eventually include grass instead of asphalt. Trees and sitting areas with space for food trucks will also be included.

The project is known as "tactical urbanism" in line with places such as Times Square in New York City. It's meant to take back urban spaces and use them in a new way. A video about the project can be seen here.

The second phase of the greenway is expected to be completed around the time MUSC's new children's hospital is done in early 2019.

The project is expected to cost approximately $200,000 from the MUSC Foundation.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and other senior officials from the medical district will speak at the intersection of Doughty, Jonathan Lucas and President Streets Monday morning. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

