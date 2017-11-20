MUSC greenway project's first phase completed

MUSC took back a portion of Doughty Street earlier this month for a "green" makeover, and now the transformation into the “Medical District Greenway” is done.

It is the first phase of a project meant to improve the western side of the Charleston peninsula and the entire conversion was done in two weeks.

Doughty Street between Ehrhardt Street and President Street is forever closed to vehicle traffic – with planters and trees, areas to sit and much more now in its place.

Diana Fulmer is a graduate student at MUSC and says it was amazing how quickly the project took shape.

“I’ve been seeing over the past week it kind of coming together,” Fulmer said. “It started off with clearing it out, and then the big planters came in and then they put the trees and then this today is just pretty amazing.”

The medical district greenway plans were announced in 2015. Doughty Street between Ehrhardt Street and President Street is now forever closed to vehicle traffic, with planters and trees, areas to sit and much more now in its place.

“Where we sit right now is not the endpoint. To me, it’s a canvas," MUSC President David Cole said. "We have the opportunity to fill that canvas in as a community.”

And by 2019, the plan is to remove the asphalt and plant grass in its place.

“We have a four-way partnership committed to making the Medical District of Charleston more livable, healthy and a more pleasant place for us all,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said.

It's seen as a gathering place for people working with the hospitals and will eventually include grass instead of asphalt. Trees and sitting areas with space for food trucks will also be included. The project is known as "tactical urbanism" in line with places such as Times Square in New York City. It's meant to take back urban spaces and use them in a new way. A video about the project can be seen here.

The second phase of the greenway is expected to be completed around the time MUSC's new children's hospital is done in early 2019.

The project is expected to cost approximately $200,000 from the MUSC Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.