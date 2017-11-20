Deputies investigating Round O homicide after man found in camper

The victim was found in a camper on Jason Lane in Round O. (Source: Google Earth)

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a man was found fatally shot in a camper Friday morning.

Gary Dale Hickman, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found unconscious and unresponsive, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

Colleton County Coroner Richard Harvey said Hickman died from a single gunshot wound to the head. The manner of death is still pending, Harvey said.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Jason Lane at 10:48 a.m. Friday morning. They found Hickman after a caller reported he was lying in a camper and was cold to the touch.

The Colleton County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to contact them at 843-549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

