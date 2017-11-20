N. Charleston police arrest 7 in prostitution sting

North Charleston police arrested seven people Friday on prostitution charges.

The special assignment team and SLED agents conducted a hotel operation using Backpage to contact potential prostitutes according to NCPD spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Four women from North Charleston, one from Summerville and another from Columbia were charged with prostitution (first offense). One man from Summerville was also charged with aiding/promoting prostitution.

