South Carolina may not have drugs for December execution

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina has scheduled its first execution in more than six years. But it's unknown if the state has the drugs needed to carry out lethal injection.

The Department of Corrections last week received its first execution order in more than six years. State Supreme Court justices set a Dec. 1 execution date for Bobby Wayne Stone, a 52-year-old man who has been on the state's death row for 20 years for the 1996 murder of Sumter County Sheriff's Sgt. Charlie Kubala.

Stone admitted he shot Kubala as the officer responded to a call in February 1996, but he said the shooting was accidental.

South Carolina primarily uses lethal injection and hasn't carried out an execution since 2011.

But the state's supply of a drug it uses expired in 2013, and officials haven't been able to get more, with companies unwilling to sell drugs used for executions.

The state's protocol requires three drugs. Other states have gone to using a single drug.

State officials didn't immediately comment on plans for Stone's execution.

