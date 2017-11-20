Residents want nightclub shut down after fatal shooting

A group of Wadmalaw Island residents wants a nightclub shut down after a fatal shooting there.

The sheriff's office says the nightclub, Ardy's, is in a small garage on the property. Deputies say the property is rented out and people bring their own alcohol. There are no trespassing signs on the property.

On Nov. 12, 24-year old Daunte Blake of Johns Island was shot dead at the club. No arrests have been made, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Wadmalaw Island Land Planning Committee want Charleston County to close Ardy’s on Margaret Gray Drive.

Wadmalaw Island Land Committee Chairman Leroy Robinson knows the victim’s family.

“I was hurt, the fact that somebody lost their life, that sort of stuff, but that’s evident through the society which we live in right now,” he said.

Committee members voiced their concern after the deadly shooting.

Bob Cox, a member of the land committee, says the group will send a letter to the county zoning commission asking if the club has the proper business license to operate.

A spokesman for the county says they are investigating.

Robinson says people who live in the neighborhood will be watching out.

“No one is safe. It could happen to me standing right here, you never know. But all you can do is protect yourself and don’t put yourself in harm’s way," Robinson said.

Anyone with information on Blake's killing can contact the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

