CSU demolishes Toccoa Falls 107-36

Charleston Southern jumped out to a 14-0 lead, led by 50 points at halftime and as many as 74 in the second half to cruise past Toccoa Falls, 107-36, Monday afternoon at the Buc Dome.

CSU (3-2) captured its third straight victory behind a stingy defensive effort that forced 29 turnovers while limiting Toccoa Falls (0-3) to 21 percent shooting. The Bucs shot 71 percent in the first half and quickly took care of business against the overmatched Screaming Eagles. Overall, 15 of CSU’s 16 players scored, with five reaching double figures.

CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh believed the game gave his team more positives to work with heading into Saturday’s trip to Illinois State.

“I’m proud of our guys for playing the game the right way,” Radebaugh said. “Obviously, we were the superior team so I appreciate them playing the right way. We had 11 assists in the first half and the way we moved the ball and played together was impressive. This team is a special group and I’m really enjoying coaching ‘em.”