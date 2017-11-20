Stratford product Tekac honored by Big South

For the second time this season, junior placekicker Tyler Tekac earned Big South Special Teams Player of the Week honors, as announced by the conference office on Monday afternoon.

Tekac earned conference recognition on November 6 following his game-winning field goal against Gardner-Webb and doubled up on the weekly recognition this week following his game-winning 42-yard conversion this past Saturday against Liberty to secure the Bucs' 20-19 win over the Flames.

With six seconds left in the game following a Liberty timeout, Tekac drove the ball into the wind and hit from 42-yards out for his second field goal of the fourth quarter to secure the Bucs' fourth consecutive win over Liberty. He previously had given CSU the 17-16 lead with a 24-yard field goal earlier in the fourth quarter before being called onto the field for his game-winner.

Tekac was also a perfect 2-for-2 on his extra point attempts. The 42-yard conversion was his fifth 40-plus yard field goal of the season.

Kennesaw State quarterback Chandler Burks has been named the Big South Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Owls' linebacker Bryson Armstrong has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week for games played the final week of the regular-season. Charleston Southern kicker Tyler Tekac is the Special Teams Player of the Week, and Presbyterian College running back Torrance Marable is the Freshman of the Week.

Also nominated for Offensive Player of the Week: London Johnson (Charleston Southern) and Ben Cheek (Presbyterian College)

Also nominated for Defensive Player of the Week: Shadarius Hopkins (Charleston Southern)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Pete Guerriero (Monmouth)

-per Big South Conference