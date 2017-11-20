Coroner identifies man killed in Georgetown accident

Quantcast

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an accident in Georgetown Monday morning. 

The Georgetown County Coroner's Office says 27-year-old Dustin Cribb of Georgetown died in the one vehicle accident on Johnson Road. 

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. 

