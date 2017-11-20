Lowcountry company hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Carolina Youth Development Center

More than 100 kids and their families with the Carolina Youth Development Center will celebrate Thanksgiving Monday afternoon.

Local general contractor K-Con, Inc. hosted the event, now in its 19th year.

"It's just an opportunity this time of year to give back to the community and some of those less fortunate,” said Chief Operating Officer Eric Combs. “The kids here are certainly deserving of a fun filled afternoon meal."

Combs said the event got started all because of one employee’s daughter who wanted to give back to the community during the holidays.

The company works often with the Carolina Youth Development Center, Combs added.

Employees started preparing for the dinner shortly before noon Monday. Men could be seen frying and smoking between 45-50 turkeys.

Combs said this event is what helps them kick off their holiday season and he and others are looking forward to it again next year.

K-Con, Inc., is a provider of pre-engineered metal buildings for the military and federal government along with design-build private and commercial projects.

