Judge gives Roof's attorneys until February to present appeal

Attorneys representing convicted Charleston church shooter Dylann Roof will have the additional time they asked for to build their appeal.

Roof's lawyers were scheduled to present their legal briefs Monday but filed a motion last Friday asking for a 90-day suspension of the filing schedule.

But the judge denied their motion to suspend the schedule, choosing instead to grant an extension equal to the 90 days they sought.

That means the attorneys will have until Feb. 20 to present their opening brief, the argument of why Roof's conviction should be overturned, and the appendix of documents that support that brief.

The government will then have until March 13 to present their response.

The court will then consider both briefs and determine whether or not to uphold the conviction.

Roof's attorneys argued that after six months, they had not been able to review all of the documents they had located and said there were hundreds of court documents missing.

Roof was sentenced to death in January after being convicted on 33 federal counts in fatal shooting at Mother Emanuel Church on June 17, 2015. Nine parishioners of the church, including its pastor, State Sen. Clementa Pinckney, were killed in the massacre. The other victims were Cynthia Hurd, 54; Rev. Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, 45; Tywanza Sanders, 26; Ethel Lance, 70; Susie Jackson, 87; Depayne Middleton Doctor, 49; Rev. Daniel Simmons, 74; and Myra Thompson, 59.

