Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office gets $1M in grant money for new officers

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office has been awarded $1 million in grant money for eight new officers.

The sheriff's office along with the City of Myrtle Beach and the Spartanburg Department of Public Safety were recipients in South Carolina of grant funding through the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services COPS Hiring Program.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced on Monday $98,495,397 in funding awards to 179 law enforcement agencies across the nation which will allow those agencies to hire 802 additional full-time law enforcement officers.

“The COPS grants will result in the hiring of additional officers in Berkeley County, Myrtle Beach, and Spartanburg," said Beth Drake, US attorney for the District of South Carolina."Protecting our communities against violent criminals is paramount and we look forward to continuing these efforts and working closely with our state and local law enforcement partners.”

“Cities and states that cooperate with federal law enforcement make all of us safer by helping remove dangerous criminals from our communities,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions. “Today, the Justice Department announced that 80 percent of this year’s COPS Hiring Program grantees have agreed to cooperate with federal immigration authorities in their detention facilities. I applaud their commitment to the rule of law and to ending violent crime, including violent crime stemming from illegal immigration. I continue to encourage every jurisdiction in America to collaborate with federal law enforcement and help us make this country safer.”

