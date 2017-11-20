Downtown construction project shuts down portion of Meeting Street

Drivers in Charleston faced traffic changes on Meeting Street Monday because of a nearby construction project.

The eastbound side of Meeting Street is blocked off between Comstock and Kingsworth avenues, forcing the westbound side to become a two-way road.

"This large project you see is part of the overall placement of a new interchange to accommodate the future port terminal here near the navy base," South Carolina Department of Transportation's Daniel Burton said.

The project is called the Port Access Road Project.

The new interchange will offer a direct route to the new port terminal.

"We are hopeful that it's a very low impact, to the point that it doesn't really show up in their daily commutes," Burton said.

But business owners along the shut down stretch of Meeting Street say they are worried profits will take a hit because of the construction.

"We're going to suffer the pains along with everybody else, we're not the only one that's suffering the pains," Bertha's Kitchen owner Bobby Grant said.

Grant also lives near the road changes, so he's even more worried about how the traffic alterations will impact the safety of his community.

He said he and other neighbors are worried about cars cutting through neighborhoods to avoid Meeting Street's traffic.

"When they're making that turn, trying to take the shortcuts, they're running right by the community center and that's where the kids are really congregated at," Grant said.

Grant may be concerned, but he also understands the need for closing down the road.

He's also optimistic about the future of Bertha's Kitchen.

"I think we'll be fine," Grant said. "That's what progress is. Either you get with it or you get rolled over by it. So we're getting with it."

The project is expected to have the road closed until the spring of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.