Crews clear I-26 westbound accident with injuries in Summerville

Crews have cleared an accident that was tying up I-26 westbound traffic in Summerville Monday evening.

The accident was a mile east of Exit 199 and had shut down all lanes at one point.

Motorists say police, fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Injuries were reported in the crash, according to Highway Patrol, but the extent of the injuries and the number of people hurt was not clear.

An emergency call for the incident came in at 5:13 p.m.

