Emergency crews respond after car strikes Mt. Pleasant restaurant

Emergency crews responded to a Mt. Pleasant restaurant after a car reportedly struck it Monday evening.

According to authorities, it happened at NICO Oysters and Seafood on 201 Coleman Boulevard.

Officials say there were no major injuries reported in the incident.

Witnesses say it happened around 5:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

Pictures from the scene show damage to the restaurant including a shattered window.

