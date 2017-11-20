SC trooper saves unresponsive baby on I-26 in North Charleston

A South Carolina trooper is sharing how he helped save a 3-month-old baby who stopped breathing.

As a state trooper almost everyday on the job is different. But, Nov. 8 stands out to Trooper First Class Benjamin Crocker.

"I just kicked into lifesaving mode," Crocker said.

Crocker said his day started out normal.

He was making a traffic stop on I-26 near the Hanahan exit 211.

"Then a vehicle came up behind my car which normally doesn't happen," Crocker said."It kind of got my attention."

So he went to go check it and saw a mother with an infant who was in trouble.

"She started screaming, 'My baby, my baby! He's not breathing.' So at that point I just went into action," Crocker said.

His trooper and National Guard training was put to the test.

Crocker says he laid the baby down on the backseat of the car, checked the baby's mouth and saw his airway was clear and decided to rub the baby's sternum.

It was seconds later he became responsive.

"Once he started crying I knew he was breathing at that point," Crocker said.

As EMS arrived Crocker continued to comfort the baby and keep the baby's mother and grandmother calm who were also on the scene.

"It's kind of a weird feeling when you go through something stressful like that," Crocker said."You just forget everything around you and you just focus on one thing. I just did what I had to do to keep him alive."

Crocker hasn't been in touch with the family since the day of the incident.

He would like to reconnect and know how the baby is doing, but he doesn't have a way of contacting them.

"If the man upstairs didn't say,'Hey you gotta do this today you gotta help me out with one,' I wouldn't have been there," Crocker said."I think everything happens for a reason. For that day I think I was just placed there. I can tell you anybody else in my shoes would have done the exact same thing."

Crocker is a Citadel graduate and has been with the South Carolina Highway Patrol for four and a half years.

He's also a field artillery officer with the Army National Guard.

