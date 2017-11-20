Wando's Glover named a National Coach of the Year

Wando High School varsity volleyball coach Alexis Glover is one of two coaches to be named an American Volleyball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year.

Glover led the Warriors to a 48-4-1 record this season. Wando went a perfect 14-0 in region play this year and made it to the AAAAA state title game where they lost to Dorman.

Glover will receive her award at a coaches luncheon in Kansas City, Missouri on Thursday, December 14th.

Zach Young of Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Missouri is the other Coach of the Year selected by the AVCA.