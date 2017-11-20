Voters head to the polls for runoff elections in Charleston, IOP

On Tuesday, some Charleston voters will have a chance to head back to the polls for two runoff elections for Charleston City Council.



Districts 6 and 10 both saw a close race in this month’s elections.

Harry Griffin and Summer Massey are running for the district ten seat in West Ashley; incumbent Dean Riegle was defeated.

The two were separated by just 38 votes.

In District 6, Amy Brennan will face off against incumbent William Dudley Gregorie for parts of downtown and James Island.

In the election there was a difference of one vote.

William Dudley Gregorie said for the election it’s not just about the district but the city as a whole.

"I've been doing this now since ‘09 and I feel that what I'm going through is not necessary, but it has become a referendum on Mayor Tecklenburg,” Gregorie said. “He endorsed two people who lost and this one is very very important for his machine to win, because if it doesn't I think it says more about him than anything else."

Amy Brennan, who was endorsed by Tecklenburg, said she shares the same vision as the mayor.

"I would never assume, nor do I think he would assume that I would rubber stamp anything he would want to accomplish, but my ideas and vision for quality of life and livability in the City of Charleston happen to align with what the mayor’s are,” said Brennan “Hopefully it means we'll get a lot done."

Other runoff elections

Two seats to fill on Isle of Palms city council between Ryan Buckhannon, Jonathan Gandolfo and John Moye

Lincolnville Mayor - Charles Duberry (i) vs. Tyrone Aiken

