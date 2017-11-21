Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 11)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in a 20-17 win over Denver. The Summerville alum has 48 catches for 744 yards and 6 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL and 1 pass deflection in a 20-17 win over Denver. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 30 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 7 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 5 tackles in a 12-9 loss to the Giants. The Beaufort alum has 50 tackles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 6 catches for 63 yards, 1 rush for 5 yards and 3 punt returns for 9 yards in a 31-21 win over Arizona. The Berkeley alum has 25 catches for 294 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 17 yards and 3 punt returns for 9 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Bye week

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Bye week. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 20-17 loss to Cincinnati. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 4 tackles and 1 TFL in a 24-7 win over Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 19 tackles, 6 TFL and 2.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Was not active in a 31-21 loss to Houston. The Berkeley alum has 17 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and 31 catches for 283 yards

Byron Maxwell, CB, Seattle Seahawks - Had 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 34-31 loss to Atlanta. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles and 1 pass deflection this season.