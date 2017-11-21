Crews investigating after 4 people escape house fire on Johns Island

The St. Johns fire department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene in less than four minutes at the single-family home in the 3300 block of Berryhill Road., Flames were coming out the front window which were quickly extinguished according to St. Johns Fire Marshal Ryan Kunitzer.

A female resident in the home awoke to the sound of smoke alarms and noticed a fire in the living area of the home. She alerted the three other occupants and they were able to escape the fire, Kunitzer said.

“Early notification by the working smoke alarms in this home proved their value by increasing escape time for the occupants.” Deputy Fire Marshal Rick Anewalt said in a statement.

Investigators determined the cause of the fire was believed to be use of an overloaded power strip.

St Johns, St. Andrews, city of Charleston and James Island fire departments all responded. Charleston County EMS and the Sheriff's office were also on scene.

