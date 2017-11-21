Lowcountry families can donate or receive a turkey Tuesday

Many choose to give to those who are less fortunate during the holiday season while others are on the receiving end.

Those who need a turkey can have one Tuesday while others can also donate.

One80 place is holding its fourth annual turkey and a $20 donation drive.The organization collected 332 turkeys which led to 2,600 meals in 2016. They also collected 1,201 twenties ($20 bills) which went toward a security deposit on new homes for 160 people. It begins at 8 a.m. at the shelter on Walnut street in downtown Charleston

Nichols Chapel AME church is hosting its 20th annual turkey giveaway Tuesday. It's hosted by Rep. Wendell Gilliard. and provides free Thanksgiving dinners for homeless veterans, low income families and seniors.

The chapel is on 57 Kennedy St. in downtown Charleston and turkeys will be given away from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

