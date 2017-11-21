Andre Ellington released by Cardinals

Andre Ellington was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Monday midway through his 5th season with the team that drafted him out of Clemson in 2013.

Ellington, a Berkeley alum, had seen his workload decrease in each of the last 3 seasons. The addition of Adrian Peterson earlier this year made Ellington expendable.

The former Tiger was a 6th round pick in 2013 and was a nice surprise accounting for more than 1,000 yards of total offense as a rookie. He followed that up by going for more than 1,050 total yards in his 2nd season.

He began the 2015 year as the teams starting running back but got hurt in the season opener and never recovered his spot. For his career, Ellington has rushed for 1,750 yards and 10 touchdowns and caught 145 passes for 1,296 yards and 3 touchdowns.