Gun, drugs seized during N. Charleston traffic stop

Officers seized a gun following a traffic stop in North Charleston Tuesday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop for a broken brake light. When making contact with the driver, officers could smell what they call a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Officers asked the driver to get out of the car and then asked him if he had anything illegal on him, to which the driver said he did have a gun on his person.

The driver was searched and officers found the gun. The driver was then placed under arrest.

While searching the car, officers found two green containers in the center console. One container held about two grams of marijuana and the other container had several baggies containing a white powdery substance which field tested positive for cocaine and two multi-colored pills that resembled MDMA Ecstasy.

Brandon Glover was charged with Possession With the Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession of MDMA Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm.

