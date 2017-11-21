Georgetown Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say may be connected to a damaged vehicle.

The incident reportedly occurred Oct. 29 in the parking lot at Dead Dog Saloon in Murrells Inlet.

ANyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office at 843-546-5102.

Anonymous tips may also be sent using Text-A-Tip. Dial 274637 from your cell phone and text the word "GCSOTIP" followed by your message.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.