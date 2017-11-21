TAKE A STAND: Medical District Greenway

A project two years in the making is now beginning to take shape.

The first phase of the Medical District Greenway is completed. Several streets around the downtown Charleston hospitals are now closed to vehicle traffic; the asphalt and cars are being replaced with grass, planters and trees.

The greenway is the brainchild of MUSC president David Cole. Roper Hospital and the VA Medical Center loved the idea and joined a partnership to make this happen.

The idea is to create a more comfortable space. Research shows patients who feel better about their surroundings feel better about themselves and their medical care.

All the asphalt should be replaced by grass, trees and food trucks by 2019 when MUSC’s new children’s hospital opens.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg says the area will be transformed into a healthy gathering place.

Bravo to the city and to the hospitals for making this happen.

