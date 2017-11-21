Holiday weekend hours at malls around the Lowcountry

The holiday season is here and with it comes huge savings at stores across the Lowcountry. Many will bundle up and wait in line to get the best Black Friday deals.

Here are the holiday hours of some area malls so you can plan your weekend shopping and also find time for friends and family.

Tanger Outlets

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Black Friday: 12 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

A complete list of Tanger Outlets participating in holiday store hours and special savings can be found at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Citadel Mall

Thanksgiving Day: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Black Friday: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Towne Center

Thanksgiving Day – Closed

Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday:12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Towne Center stores that have separate open hours on Thanksgiving Day

Apricot Lane: 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Belk: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

CycleBar: 7:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

GameStop: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Gap: 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Old Navy: 3 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Palmetto Moon: 4 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Rack Room Shoes: 5 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Regal Cinema: regular hours

Ulta: 5 p.m. - 3 a.m.

Victoria’s Secret: 4 p.m. - 12 a.m.

