Woman hospitalized, faces charges following Dorchester Road hit-and-run

A woman has been sent to the hospital and faces charges following a hit-and-run in North Charleston Monday

Police responded to Dorchester Road and Industrial Ave at around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a car collision.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who said he stopped his car at Champion Honda to check a low tire pressure light. After checking the car, he said he did not notice any low tires on the car.

While standing outside the car, he began to talk to a friend. At that time, a woman, Lauren Kelly entered the car and drove off westbound on Dorchester Road. He then told officers he got into a car and chased after her.

The victim said he caught up with Kelly near the Bi-Lo on Dorchester Road, got out of the car and confronted her.

Kelly reportedly made a U-turn, hit a car and proceeded to go east on Dorchester Road.

By the time he turned around, the victim told police he saw his car flipping. Kelly was seen via video from the Mattress Warehouse getting out of the car and running down Dorchester Road.

A witness said he saw Kelly exiting the car and he chased and detained her until officers arrived.

A second witness said he saw a car hit a pedestrian in the center median then hit a utility pole. The second witness also told officers he saw Kelly get out the car and run down the sidewalk away from the scene.

Kelly was transported to an area hospital and has been charged with Felony Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of a collision with Injury, Grand Larceny, and No South Carolina driver's license issued.

