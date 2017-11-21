C-17 from Joint Base Charleston aiding in search for Argentinian submarine

The United States is helping Argentina and Charleston is playing a role.

A C-17 from Joint Base Charleston deployed to the South American country on Nov. 18. It carried the U.S. Navy's undersea rescue capabilities to help look for the A.R.A. San Juan, a missing Argentinian submarine which hasn't been seen since Nov. 15.

The flight included a tow bar, an aircraft cargo loader and three members of the 437th Aerial Port Squadron.

“In humanitarian emergencies like this, the 437th Airlift Wing's real-time global response capability can save lives,” Col. Jimmy Canlas, 437th Airlift Wing commander said in a statement. “Our rapid global mobility response bringing critical supplies and assistance to our Argentine allies and friends may be the difference.”

The deployment is part of a greater effort by the Air Force which included four other C-17s to help Argentina in the search.

“Our Airmen understand their responsibility and unique ability to respond within hours anywhere in the world,” Col. Canlas said. “They, along with our joint service partners, have made a visible impact on this operation to assist our partners in Argentina during this time of need.”

