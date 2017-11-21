Coroner identifies man killed in motorcycle accident in Dorchester County

Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dorchester County on Tuesday.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office says 38-year-old Latrell Johnson of Las Vegas was pronounced dead at Trident Medical Center at 12:43 p.m.

Highway Patrol says the accident happened on Pidgeon Bay Road when a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

According to Highway Patrol officials, the driver was not wearing a helmet.

Highway Patrol and the coroner's office are investigating.

