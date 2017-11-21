Teacher sues CCSD, 3 employees for violating her civil rights

A teacher has named the Charleston County School District and three of its employees in a civil rights lawsuit.

Laura Saunders filed a lawsuit against the school district, the assistant principal and the former interim principal of Northwoods Middle School and the director of the Middle School Learning Community, a middle school program designed to help students.

Saunders' suit alleges her civil rights were violated as she was reassigned to different positions in two years, one of which caused an emotional breakdown. She also alleges her health deteriorated and Northwoods Middle did nothing to help accommodate her in her classroom.

The lawsuit states the administration at the school enabled sometimes violent student misbehavior instead of helping to solve it.

Saunders is now employed at Deer Park Middle School.

The Charleston County School District was not able to comment on the lawsuit because a spokesman says the district has not yet been served with the suit.

