Video released of state senator's blood test taken on night of DUI arrest

State Sen. Paul Campbell speaks to a Charleston County deputy the night of his arrest. (Source: Charleston Co. Sheriff's Office)

Newly-released video shows the breathalyzer test of the state senator arrested for DUI earlier this month.

State Sen. Paul Campbell was arrested on the night of Nov. 4 on charges of DUI and providing false information to a police officer.

The video shows a Charleston County deputy administering the test to Campbell.

During the video, Campbell insists he was not driving the vehicle that struck another car on I-26 and says he should not have been placed in handcuffs.

"You shouldn't had to handcuff me, ok?" he says. "I do have policies I have...I know you gotta follow, but that was, you kinda gotta gauge the people you're with. I wasn't going to hurt ya. I know that, but anytime I have to go through, it's my job alright? But see this is good I'm going thru this stuff in some ways. It kinda sucks in some ways, but by and large, we need to change the protocol, we really do."

At another point, he tells the deputy he wasn't "a DUI."

"I guess I’ll be about a .05," he says. "You going to tell me what I am? Maybe I'm a .04, .03, .05, but I’m not DUI. I wasn’t driving anyways, so it can’t be a DUI if I wasn’t driving."

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol said Campbell's breath test came back with a reading of .09, which is above the legal limit. He asked the deputy to perform the test again, a request the deputy declined.

The South Carolina Highway Patrols said they were called at about 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 4 to investigate a two-vehicle collision on I-26 westbound, near mile marker 204, in Berkeley County.

Troopers said the crash occurred after one vehicle was struck in the rear by another vehicle in congested traffic. During the investigation, there was a discrepancy in who was driving the at-fault vehicle at the time of the collision, but the victim told authorities she witnessed Campbell and his wife, who was a passenger in the car, trade places before troopers arrived.

Troopers said they determined after talking with both parties of the crash that the driver was Paul Campbell.

Campbell was administered a field sobriety test and, as a result of those tests, was arrested for driving under the influence.

On Nov. 13, the victim, 21-year-old Michaela Caddin, filed a lawsuit against Campbell, claiming negligence on his part.

Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's also the CEO of the Charleston International Airport.

