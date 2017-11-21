James Island-grad Elliott named semifinalist for national award

Clemson Co-Offensive Coordinator and running backs coach Tony Elliott is one of 15 semifinalist for the Frank Broyles Award. The honor is presented each year to the top assistant coach in the nation.

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables won Broyles Award last year. The winner is not eligible to win the honor again for five years.

Elliott shares the offensive coordinator duties with fellow Clemson graduate and former teammate Jeff Scott. As a duo in this role, Clemson has a 39-3 record since 2014.

Elliott is one of the reasons Clemson was ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff poll last week. The Tigers, 10-1 overall and 7-1 in the ACC, are ranked No. 3 by the Amway Coaches poll and fourth by the Associated Press. The Tigers face South Carolina on Saturday, then face Miami (FL) for the ACC title on December 2.

Clemson has one of the most balanced offenses in the nation, averaging 217 yards a game on the ground and 239 through the air. Clemson is 24th in the nation in rushing and quarterback Kelly Bryant is eighth in the nation in completion percentage.

The Tigers have three different players with over 600 yards rushing this year, the first time Clemson has done that since 1978. Freshman Travis Etienne averages 7.7 yards per rush and has a Clemson freshman record 11 rushing touchdowns. Etienne and Tavien Feaster both have runs of at least 80 yards this year, the only teammates in the nation with 80-yard touchdown runs this year.



-per Clemson Athletics