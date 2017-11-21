Lowes Foods opening first Charleston-area grocery store in Summerville Wednesday

The sentencing hearing for ex- North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will extend into its third day Wednesday.More >>
Charleston County Sheriff's Office deputies and EMS are responding to a reported stabbing according to dispatch.More >>
Oyster roasts are a common sight seen around the Charleston area during the winter months, and now state officials are urging you to recycle those shells after the roasts. While most of the oyster canneries are closed during this time, the Department of Natural Resources is facing a shortage of shucked oyster shells needed to cultivate and restore oyster beds. Ben Dyar, Coordinator of the Oyster Shell Recycling & Replanting Program with SCDNR said the shells are crucial to the e...More >>
Families every year lose loved ones to drunk and impaired drivers. Tuesday night families in Berkeley County came together for the annual candle light vigil to honor those killed by drunk and drugged drivers; to remember their loved ones, and encourage others not to make the same mistake that took their loved one. The special memorial reminded those who will be out celebrating over the holidays, to not drink and drive. Every 51 minutes someone dies...More >>
Authorities say a South Carolina was bitten multiple times and lost part of his ear during a fight following an argument that began at a bowling alley.More >>
