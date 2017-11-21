Lowes Foods opening first Charleston-area grocery store in Summerville Wednesday

Lowes Foods is opening its first Charleston-area grocery store in Summerville Wednesday

The store is set to open following a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The store is located on Dorchester Road in the Oakbrook Station.

A press release states the 50,000 square foot store will employee 150 hosts and will feature a wide range of products in areas of the store called Lowes Foods Originals.

“We are thrilled to share our new Summerville store with the entire Charleston area community. It represents the latest addition in our journey to completely reimagine the grocery shopping experience and inspire guests,” Lowes Foods president Tim Lowe said. “Like all of our stores, the Summerville store is very focused on supporting all things local, including a number of incredible products that we discovered at our recent vendor fair.”

In addition, Lowes Foods is continuing construction on a store in Mt. Pleasant at the intersection of Highway 41 and Woodpark Drive.

“Our commitment to the Summerville community includes offering produce sourced through our partnership with more than 200 local farmers and featuring a wide assortment of unique local products found throughout the store,” Lowe added. “These local products also make great gifts. We look forward to sharing holiday cooking demonstrations, sampling and recipes featuring local products at our Summerville store’s community table.”

