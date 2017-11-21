Results for runoff elections in Charleston, Isle of Palms and Lincolnville

Results have come in for runoff elections held in the Lowcountry on Tuesday.

So far 27 of 29 precincts have been counted.

For City Council District 6, William Dudley Gregorie has 482 votes (51.72%) to Amy Brennan's 450 votes(48.28%).

Harry Joseph Griffin came out on top with 446 votes to Summer Massey's 347 for the City Council District 10 election.

John Moye received 919 votes, 740 for Ryan Buckhannon, and 280 for Johnathan Gandolfo for the City Council Isle of Palms election.

In Lincolnville, Charles B. Duberry received 120 votes to Tyrone E. Aiken's 86 for mayor.

Also in Lincolnville, Karla Locklear got 93 votes to Sandra K. Brown's 90 votes.

