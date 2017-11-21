Clemson drops to No. 3 in CFP rankings

Clemson dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff Poll released Tuesday night. On Sunday, December 3 the College Football Playoff Committee will release the four teams that will advance to the fourth annual College Football Playoff.

-per Clemson Athletics

Alabama remains first with an 11-0 record, while Miami (FL) moved from third to second. The Tigers dropped from second to third, while Oklahoma remained in fourth place. Wisconsin, still undefeated at 11-0, remained at fifth, while Auburn is sixth with a 9-2 record. One of Auburn’s losses is to Clemson. It is the highest ranked victory for a team currently in the top 10 of the College Football Playoff poll.

Clemson faces South Carolina, ranked 24th in this week’s College Football Playoff poll, this coming Saturday evening in Columbia, SC. The Tigers then face No. 2 Miami in the ACC Championship game in Charlotte on December 2. The final College Football Playoff poll will be released the next day.

Clemson has a 10-1 record entering this Saturday’s game against South Carolina. The Tigers finished 7-1 in the ACC and will face a Miami team in the ACC Championship game that has a 7-0 league mark prior to facing Pittsburgh this Friday afternoon.

Clemson joins Alabama and Ohio State as the only schools to be ranked in the top 25 of all 23 College Football Playoff polls that have been released since the system began in 2014. This is the 16th consecutive College Football Playoff poll that Clemson has been ranked in the top four. That dates to the first poll of the 2015 season. Only Clemson and Alabama can make that claim.

Clemson has a 6-0 record against FBS teams with a winning record. Clemson, Georgia (6-1) and Notre Dame (6-2) are the only schools with as many as six wins over teams with a winning record. The Tigers can get a seventh by beating South Carolina (8-3) this weekend. The Tigers have four wins over teams ranked in the top 20 entering the game this season. That includes three road wins over top 20 teams, most by the Clemson program in one season since 1950.

College Football Playoff Poll

(November 21, 2017)

1. Alabama (11-0), 2. Miami (FL) (10-0), 3. Clemson (10-1), 4. Oklahoma (10-1), 5. Wisconsin (11-0), 6. Auburn (9-2), 7. Georgia (10-1), 8. Notre Dame (9-2), 9. Ohio State (9-2), 10. Penn State (9-2), 11. Southern Cal (10-2), 12. TCU (9-2), 13. Washington State (9-2), 14. Mississippi State (8-3), 15. UCF (10-0), 16. Michigan State (8-3), 17. Washington (9-2), 18. LSU (8-3), 19. Oklahoma State (8-3), 20. Memphis (9-1), 21. Stanford (8-3), 22. Northwestern (8-3), 23. Boise State (9-2), 24. South Carolina (8-3), 25. Virginia Tech (8-3).