The Citadel easily defeats Trinity Baptist

The Citadel basketball team eclipsed the 100-point mark for the second time this season Tuesday night as the Bulldogs cruised to a 116-66 win over the Eagles of Trinity Baptist College inside McAlister Field House.

As a team, the Bulldogs (3-2) tallied 32 assists on their 45 made field goals, marking the fourth-most assists ever by a Bulldog team in a single game. The Dogs also recorded 25 steals off 38 turnovers by the Eagles (3-3), the third most steals by a Citadel basketball team.

"I thought the guys did an awesome job getting (the ball into Zane), but more importantly just sharing the ball as a team," said head coach Duggar Baucom. "I thought we did a great job with that and making the extra pass. But we did make an extra effort to get the ball into Zane because he hasn't been the Zane of last year and part of that is our fault because we've changed the offense just a touch, but we wanted to get it in there to him tonight."

The Bulldogs never trailed in the game and led by double figures with 11:17 to go in the first half when Hayden Brown hit a layup, putting The Citadel up 26-15. With 4:26 to go in the opening half, the Bulldog lead was 20, 46-26.

The Eagles opened the second half with a short burst to drop the deficit to 17, 62-45, but the Bulldogs quickly reasserted their dominance and cruised to the 50-point win.

For the game, the Bulldogs shot 57.0% (45-of-79) from the field, including 42.4% (14-of-33) from three-point range. The Dogs hit on 60.5% (23-of-38) of their looks in the second half alone and held the Eagles to just 39.3% (24-of-61) from the field for the game.

The Citadel scored 62 points in the paint and 25 off fast break chances. The Bulldogs also received 49 points from their bench.

Junior forward Zane Najdawi had a stellar performance as he scored a game-high 28 points off 12-for-15 (.800) shooting from the field in 18 minutes of play. It is the 11th time in his career that Najdawi has scored at least 20 points and the first time this season and the 28 points were just two shy of his career-high of 30 set against Colgate on Dec. 2, 2016.

Behind Najdawi, freshman guard Tariq Simmons scored 16 points off 7-for-14 shooting and recorded four assists and four steals while Brown and Kaelon Harris each recorded 11 points.

Junior Matt Frierson had a team-high three three-pointers for nine points while Preston Parks just missed out on a double-double with eight points and nine assists to go with four steals and four rebounds. Parks' nine assists is tied for 19th-most by a Bulldog individual in a single game.

Zack Norris led the Eagles with 19 points, including a game-high five treys. Behind Norris, Marquel Perry scored 14 points and Marquis Duncanson scored 13 to go along with 10 assists for a double-double.



-per The Citadel Athletics