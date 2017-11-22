Eight Bulldogs Earn All-SoCon Honors

Junior center Tyler Davis (Murrells Inlet, S.C.) was one of eight Citadel Bulldogs named to the 2017 All-SoCon Conference Football Teams as part of the league’s annual awards announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Davis earned first team offense honors on both the All-SoCon Coaches’ Teams and All-SoCon Media Teams. Senior safety Kailik Williams (Ormond Beach, Fla.) and junior safety Aron Spann III (Spartanburg, S.C.) both earned first team defense spots. Linebacker Myles Pierce (Daphne, Ala.) and defensive end
Ja’Lon Williams (Columbia, S.C.) earned second team nods, while offensive linemen Jon Barrett Lewis (Lenoir, N.C.) and Jonathan Cole (Fuquay-Varina, N.C.) joined Brandon Rainey (Acworth, Ga.) on the Coaches’ All-Freshman Team.
The Citadel went 5-6 during the 2017 season under second-year head coach Brent Thompson with road wins in conference play at Chattanooga and ETSU.
Davis anchored a young offensive line throughout his junior season. The only upperclassman on the line, Davis missed fewer than 10 snaps all season and was consistently the Bulldogs’ highest-grading lineman. The Citadel averaged over 300 yards rushing the entire season until the final at Clemson and will likely finish No. 2 nationally in rushing offense. Lewis and Cole all played the same number of snaps as Davis, starting every game as freshmen. The Bulldogs had a combined 57 starts by freshmen on offense during the 2017 season.
Williams, the defensive player of the year a season ago, was slowed down the stretch of a brilliant career by injury. When healthy, he was among the best defensive backs at the FCS level. He had 49 tackles in only six full games of action, two interceptions, and a forced fumble and recovery deep in Wofford (Oct. 14) territory to set a Bulldog touchdown in the near upset.
Spann III finished second in the SoCon and eighth-nationally in interceptions with five picks during a breakout junior season. He was third on the team with 57 tackles and had two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 20-14 win at Chattanooga, including the game-sealing pick in the Citadel end zone with 70 seconds remaining. He was named first team by the coaches and second team by the media.
Pierce closes out an outstanding career, including two CoSida Academic All-District honors and a nomination for the prestigious Defender of the Nation Award, with a spot on both second team defense. Pierce led the Bulldogs’ defense, which was No. 1 in total defense in the SoCon for most of the season, with 91 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. He led the Bulldogs in tackles six times during the season.
Ja’Lon Williams earns his first All-SoCon awards after a breakout sophomore season that included 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks despite being slowed the last three weeks with an ankle injury. Williams
Samford redshirt junior quarterback Devlin Hodges repeated as the Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate and junior defensive lineman Ahmad Gooden was tabbed the defensive player of the year. Mercer quarterback Kaelan Riley was named the freshman of the year and Furman’s Clay Hendrix was named the Wallace Wade Coach of the Year.
2017 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team
Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year – Ahmad Gooden, Samford, Jr., DL
Freshman of the Year – Kaelan Riley, Mercer, QB
Jacobs Blocking Award – Matthew Schmidt, Furman, Sr., OL
Coach of the Year – Clay Hendrix, Furman
First Team Offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Samford
RB Antonio Wilcox, Furman
RB Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina
OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel
OL Terrell Bush, Furman
OL Matthew Schmidt, Furman
OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina
OL Ross Demmel, Wofford
TE Andy Schumpert, Furman
WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford
WR Terryon Robinson, Western Carolina
First Team Defense
DL Isaiah Buehler, Mercer
DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford
DL Miles Brown, Wofford
DL Tyler Vaughn, Wofford
LB Lee Bennett, Mercer
LB Shaheed Salmon, Samford
LB Tahjai Watt, Western Carolina
DB Kailik Williams, The Citadel
DB Omari Williams, Samford
DB Lucas Webb, Chattanooga
DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina
DB Devin Watson, Wofford
First team special teams
PK Luke Carter, Wofford
P Ian Berryman, Western Carolina
RS Chandler Curtis, Mercer
Second Team Offense
QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina
RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer
RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford
OL Alex Rios, ETSU
OL Thomas Marchman, Mercer
OL Austin Sanders, Mercer
OL Nick Nixon, Samford
OL Josh Cardiello, Chattanooga
TE Bailey Lenoir, Chattanooga
WR Chris Shelling, Samford
WR Steffon Hill, Western Carolina
Second Team Defense
DL Jaylan Reid, Furman
DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga
DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga
DL Mikel Horton, Wofford
LB Myles Pierce, The Citadel
LB LeMarkus Bailey, Mercer
LB Allan Cratsenberg, VMI
DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel
DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman
DB Darius Harvey, Samford
DB Greg Sanders, VMI
Second Team Special Teams
PK JJ Jerman, ETSU
P Austin Barnard, Samford
RS Quan Harrison, ETSU
All-Freshman Offense
Jonathan Cole, The Citadel
Jon Barrett Lewis, The Citadel
Brandon Rainey, The Citadel
Reed Kroeber, Furman
Darius Morehead, Furman
Kaelan Riley, Mercer
Montrell Washington, Samford
Mike Williams, Samford
Cole Copeland, Chattanooga
Kris Thornton, VMI
Donnavan Spencer, Western Carolina
All-Freshman Defense
Blake Bockrath, ETSU
Reynard Ellis, Furman
Elijah McKoy, Furman
Malique Fleming, Mercer
Sidney Otiwu, Mercer
Koi Freeman, Samford
Brett Granger, Samford
Jerrell Lawson, Chattanooga
A.J. Smith, VMI
Michael Murphy, Western Carolina
Deon Priester, Wofford
All-Freshman Special Teams
Grayson Atkins, Furman
Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga
Victor Ulmo, Chattanooga
2017 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team
Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., QB, Samford
Defensive Player of the Year – Ahmad Gooden, Samford, Jr., DL
Freshman of the Year – Kaelan Riley, Mercer, QB
Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Clay Hendrix, Furman
First Team Offense
QB Devlin Hodges, Samford
RB Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina
RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford
OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel
OL Terrell Bush, Furman
OL Matthew Schmidt, Furman
OL Roo Daniels, Wofford
OL Ross Demmel, Wofford
TE Andy Schumpert, Furman
WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford
WR Terryon Robinson, Western Carolina
First Team Defense
DL Nasir Player, ETSU
DL Isaiah Buehler, Mercer
DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford
DL Miles Brown, Wofford
LB Lee Bennett, Mercer
LB Shaheed Salmon, Samford
LB Allan Cratsenberg, VMI
DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel
DB Omari Williams, Samford
DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina
DB Devin Watson, Wofford
First Team Special Teams
PK Luke Carter, Wofford
P Ian Berryman, Western Carolina
RS Chandler Curtis, Mercer
Second Team Offense
QB P.J. Blazejowski, Furman
RB Kealand Dirks, Furman
RB Antonio Wilcox, Furman
RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer
OL Thomas Marchman, Mercer
OL Josh Cardiello, Chattanooga
OL Andrew Miles, Western Carolina
OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina
OL Jared Jacon-Duffy, Wofford
TE Bailey Lenoir, Chattanooga
WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer
WR Chris Shelling, Samford
Second Team Defense
DL Ja'Lon Williams, The Citadel
DL Jaylan Reid, Furman
DL Nate Link, Western Carolina
DL Mikel Horton, Wofford
LB Myles Pierce, The Citadel
LB Brian Lipscomb, VMI
LB A.J. Newman, Western Carolina
DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman
DB Eric Jackson, Mercer
DB Lucas Webb, Chattanooga
DB Greg Sanders, VMI
Second Team Special Teams
PK JJ Jerman, ETSU
P Austin Barnard, Samford
RS Darius Harvey, Samford
