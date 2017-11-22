Eight Bulldogs Earn All-SoCon Honors

Junior center Tyler Davis (Murrells Inlet, S.C.) was one of eight Citadel Bulldogs named to the 2017 All-SoCon Conference Football Teams as part of the league’s annual awards announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Davis earned first team offense honors on both the All-SoCon Coaches’ Teams and All-SoCon Media Teams. Senior safety Kailik Williams (Ormond Beach, Fla.) and junior safety Aron Spann III (Spartanburg, S.C.) both earned first team defense spots. Linebacker Myles Pierce (Daphne, Ala.) and defensive end

Ja’Lon Williams (Columbia, S.C.) earned second team nods, while offensive linemen Jon Barrett Lewis (Lenoir, N.C.) and Jonathan Cole (Fuquay-Varina, N.C.) joined Brandon Rainey (Acworth, Ga.) on the Coaches’ All-Freshman Team.

The Citadel went 5-6 during the 2017 season under second-year head coach Brent Thompson with road wins in conference play at Chattanooga and ETSU.

Davis anchored a young offensive line throughout his junior season. The only upperclassman on the line, Davis missed fewer than 10 snaps all season and was consistently the Bulldogs’ highest-grading lineman. The Citadel averaged over 300 yards rushing the entire season until the final at Clemson and will likely finish No. 2 nationally in rushing offense. Lewis and Cole all played the same number of snaps as Davis, starting every game as freshmen. The Bulldogs had a combined 57 starts by freshmen on offense during the 2017 season.

Williams, the defensive player of the year a season ago, was slowed down the stretch of a brilliant career by injury. When healthy, he was among the best defensive backs at the FCS level. He had 49 tackles in only six full games of action, two interceptions, and a forced fumble and recovery deep in Wofford (Oct. 14) territory to set a Bulldog touchdown in the near upset.

Spann III finished second in the SoCon and eighth-nationally in interceptions with five picks during a breakout junior season. He was third on the team with 57 tackles and had two interceptions in the Bulldogs’ 20-14 win at Chattanooga, including the game-sealing pick in the Citadel end zone with 70 seconds remaining. He was named first team by the coaches and second team by the media.

Pierce closes out an outstanding career, including two CoSida Academic All-District honors and a nomination for the prestigious Defender of the Nation Award, with a spot on both second team defense. Pierce led the Bulldogs’ defense, which was No. 1 in total defense in the SoCon for most of the season, with 91 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks. He led the Bulldogs in tackles six times during the season.

Ja’Lon Williams earns his first All-SoCon awards after a breakout sophomore season that included 8.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks despite being slowed the last three weeks with an ankle injury. Williams

Samford redshirt junior quarterback Devlin Hodges repeated as the Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year, while teammate and junior defensive lineman Ahmad Gooden was tabbed the defensive player of the year. Mercer quarterback Kaelan Riley was named the freshman of the year and Furman’s Clay Hendrix was named the Wallace Wade Coach of the Year.

2017 Coaches All-Southern Conference Football Team

Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the Year – Ahmad Gooden, Samford, Jr., DL

Freshman of the Year – Kaelan Riley, Mercer, QB

Jacobs Blocking Award – Matthew Schmidt, Furman, Sr., OL

Coach of the Year – Clay Hendrix, Furman

First Team Offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB Antonio Wilcox, Furman

RB Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina

OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel

OL Terrell Bush, Furman

OL Matthew Schmidt, Furman

OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina

OL Ross Demmel, Wofford

TE Andy Schumpert, Furman

WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford

WR Terryon Robinson, Western Carolina

First Team Defense

DL Isaiah Buehler, Mercer

DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford

DL Miles Brown, Wofford

DL Tyler Vaughn, Wofford

LB Lee Bennett, Mercer

LB Shaheed Salmon, Samford

LB Tahjai Watt, Western Carolina

DB Kailik Williams, The Citadel

DB Omari Williams, Samford

DB Lucas Webb, Chattanooga

DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

DB Devin Watson, Wofford

First team special teams

PK Luke Carter, Wofford

P Ian Berryman, Western Carolina

RS Chandler Curtis, Mercer

Second Team Offense

QB Tyrie Adams, Western Carolina

RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer

RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford

OL Alex Rios, ETSU

OL Thomas Marchman, Mercer

OL Austin Sanders, Mercer

OL Nick Nixon, Samford

OL Josh Cardiello, Chattanooga

TE Bailey Lenoir, Chattanooga

WR Chris Shelling, Samford

WR Steffon Hill, Western Carolina

Second Team Defense

DL Jaylan Reid, Furman

DL Isaiah Mack, Chattanooga

DL Derek Mahaffey, Chattanooga

DL Mikel Horton, Wofford

LB Myles Pierce, The Citadel

LB LeMarkus Bailey, Mercer

LB Allan Cratsenberg, VMI

DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel

DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman

DB Darius Harvey, Samford

DB Greg Sanders, VMI

Second Team Special Teams

PK JJ Jerman, ETSU

P Austin Barnard, Samford

RS Quan Harrison, ETSU

All-Freshman Offense

Jonathan Cole, The Citadel

Jon Barrett Lewis, The Citadel

Brandon Rainey, The Citadel

Reed Kroeber, Furman

Darius Morehead, Furman

Kaelan Riley, Mercer

Montrell Washington, Samford

Mike Williams, Samford

Cole Copeland, Chattanooga

Kris Thornton, VMI

Donnavan Spencer, Western Carolina

All-Freshman Defense

Blake Bockrath, ETSU

Reynard Ellis, Furman

Elijah McKoy, Furman

Malique Fleming, Mercer

Sidney Otiwu, Mercer

Koi Freeman, Samford

Brett Granger, Samford

Jerrell Lawson, Chattanooga

A.J. Smith, VMI

Michael Murphy, Western Carolina

Deon Priester, Wofford

All-Freshman Special Teams

Grayson Atkins, Furman

Brandon Dowdell, Chattanooga

Victor Ulmo, Chattanooga

2017 Media All-Southern Conference Football Team

Roy M. “Legs” Hawley Offensive Player of the Year – Devlin Hodges, R-Jr., QB, Samford

Defensive Player of the Year – Ahmad Gooden, Samford, Jr., DL

Freshman of the Year – Kaelan Riley, Mercer, QB

Wallace Wade Coach of the Year – Clay Hendrix, Furman

First Team Offense

QB Devlin Hodges, Samford

RB Detrez Newsome, Western Carolina

RB Andre Stoddard, Wofford

OL Tyler Davis, The Citadel

OL Terrell Bush, Furman

OL Matthew Schmidt, Furman

OL Roo Daniels, Wofford

OL Ross Demmel, Wofford

TE Andy Schumpert, Furman

WR Kelvin McKnight, Samford

WR Terryon Robinson, Western Carolina

First Team Defense

DL Nasir Player, ETSU

DL Isaiah Buehler, Mercer

DL Ahmad Gooden, Samford

DL Miles Brown, Wofford

LB Lee Bennett, Mercer

LB Shaheed Salmon, Samford

LB Allan Cratsenberg, VMI

DB Aron Spann III, The Citadel

DB Omari Williams, Samford

DB Marvin Tillman, Western Carolina

DB Devin Watson, Wofford

First Team Special Teams

PK Luke Carter, Wofford

P Ian Berryman, Western Carolina

RS Chandler Curtis, Mercer

Second Team Offense

QB P.J. Blazejowski, Furman

RB Kealand Dirks, Furman

RB Antonio Wilcox, Furman

RB Tee Mitchell, Mercer

OL Thomas Marchman, Mercer

OL Josh Cardiello, Chattanooga

OL Andrew Miles, Western Carolina

OL Zach Weeks, Western Carolina

OL Jared Jacon-Duffy, Wofford

TE Bailey Lenoir, Chattanooga

WR Marquise Irvin, Mercer

WR Chris Shelling, Samford

Second Team Defense

DL Ja'Lon Williams, The Citadel

DL Jaylan Reid, Furman

DL Nate Link, Western Carolina

DL Mikel Horton, Wofford

LB Myles Pierce, The Citadel

LB Brian Lipscomb, VMI

LB A.J. Newman, Western Carolina

DB Aaquil Annoor, Furman

DB Eric Jackson, Mercer

DB Lucas Webb, Chattanooga

DB Greg Sanders, VMI

Second Team Special Teams

PK JJ Jerman, ETSU

P Austin Barnard, Samford

RS Darius Harvey, Samford