Andre Ellington claimed by Texans

A day after being let go by the Arizona Cardinals, Andre Ellington has a new home in the NFL and a family member waiting there for him.

Ellington, a Berkeley alum and former Clemson star, was claimed on waivers by the Houston Texans on Tuesday where he will be reunited with his cousin Bruce who's a receiver for the team.

Andre is in the middle of his 5th season after being a 6th round draft pick by the Cardinals in 2013. He's amassed over 3,000 yards of total offense and 13 touchdowns in his career.

This will mark the first time Andre and Bruce have played together since 2007 when Andre was a senior and Bruce a sophomore at Berkeley. The two would be rivals in college with Andre going to Clemson and Bruce playing at South Carolina. They were also division rivals in the NFL with Andre playing in Arizona and Bruce playing for the 49ers.