Santee Cooper crews to help restore power in U.S. Virgin Islands

Santee Cooper crews are usually seen around South Carolina tending to the power lines after a rough storm, but they're lending a hand during the Thanksgiving week to help those who need it most.

The company sent 12 line technicians and a mechanic to the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, which have been without power since Sept. 6. Crews left Monday and plan on arriving Wednesday according to a release from the company. Employees loaded equipment such as bucket trucks on a barge before traveling to the island on a plane.

“We understand what hurricanes can do to the electric system and crews will have many challenges to overcome,” manager of distribution operations Neil James said in a statement. “Our line techs are focused on getting people’s power back on. Their hearts are in the right place and they are up to the job. I’m proud of them and proud they represent Santee Cooper.”

As of Nov. 13, roughly 83 percent of the customers on St. Croix were without power according to the U.S. Virgin Islands Water and Power Authority.

