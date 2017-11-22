MUSC therapy dogs visiting Charleston International Airport to comfort Thanksgiving travelers

Travel outside the holiday season can be stressful, but when every other person in town also wants to get where they're going quickly, it can become overwhelming.

Missed flights, long lines and TSA screenings can also add stress. It's part of the reason some furry friends are visiting Charleston International Airport on Wednesday.

The dogs will be meeting passengers from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the ticketing and baggage claim areas.

More than 50 airports allow therapy dogs or have therapy dog programs. The dogs have shown that they can relieve stress and help people relax according to MUSC volunteer services manager Kelly Hedges.

It marks the first time the MUSC therapy dogs will work with travelers because they usually only work with MUSC patients. They will work in two-hour shifts on Wednesday as four dogs meet passengers during each time frame. The dogs will also remain stationary during their visit, allowing people who may be scared to avoid them

