Celebrate the season with annual light display in Moncks Corner

Lights will be twinkling at the Old Santee Canal Park Friday night as the annual "Celebrate the Season" holiday lights tour kicks off.

The month-long holiday celebration is open most nights through Dec. 30. It will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 26. The Town of Moncks Corner has partnered with Santee Cooper and Berkeley Electric Cooperative for this year's driving tour and holiday fairs. The driving tour is open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The holiday fairs at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex will include live entertainment, marshmallow roasting, train rides and more. The fairs are open from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on weekends beginning in December.

Admission is only $5 per vehicle and both the driving tour and holiday fair are included. Click here for more information.

