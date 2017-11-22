Judge sets bond for 1 of 5 charges against man in Walterboro robbery, kidnapping

A judge set bond for only one of the five charges an Islandton man is facing in the armed robbery and kidnapping of a 77-year-old Walterboro man.

Richard Dean Sexton, 31, is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

A judge Wednesday denied bond for all but the carjacking charge, for which bail was set at $100,000.

Sexton was extradited to Colleton County from Virginia in connection with the Oct. 29 incident in Ruffin.

The victim told investigators Sexton came to his door Sunday and asked for a drink. The man gave Sexton a juice and Sexton then asked for a ride, investigators say. When the victim went to get his car keys, he said Sexton grabbed him by the hand, held him at knifepoint, and forced him to open his safe. The victim said Sexton stole multiple firearms and $1,300 in cash, then forced him to drive him various locations around Walterboro before forcing the man out of the vehicle.

Deputies said they developed Sexton as a suspect based on the victim's description and knowledge of the area and previous offenders.

Sexton was captured in Virginia a day after the incident when Virginia State Police found him at a truck stop about four miles away from the victim's abandoned Jeep Liberty.

Virginia authorities charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle, assaulting a police officer and attempted escape.

Sexton was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.