North Charleston Police give back, handing out food, clothes before Thanksgiving

A North Charleston Police officer's good deed has grown into an annual event just in time for Thanksgiving.

Police officers gave out donated clothes and a Thanksgiving meal the day before the big day.

The event began with Pfc. Jamel Foster, who said he was cleaning out his closet last year when he had the idea of giving the clothes to people in need in the community.

So he brought the clothes to the North Charleston CARTA Superstop at the intersection of Rivers and Cosgrove Avenues and handed them out.

"It was very effective," Foster said of the response.

A few months later, he was able to do another giveaway. Then he started thinking about the holiday season.

"It was in my heart to do another one," he said.

Folks who came for the clothes were thankful to the police department.

"Well of course, said Cherika Knox. "I'm not shy, I got a little pair of pants, a little shirts or whatever. Everybody needs help, ain't nobody perfect."

"They are doing wonderful things for the community, helping each other. That's what we do, help each other, no criticizing each other. We are in it for one another," Linda Smith said.

Last year's clothing and food giveaway was timed for Thanksgiving. This year, police continued the tradition, handing out more clothes they had gathered over the year and serving up a hot meal.

The North Charleston Police Department did the cooking and command staff came out to serve ham, turkey, and the trimmings to people in need.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey offered a blessing.

Police chose Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood because they say it's an area of high-crime and high-poverty, and it's a way for police to give back to help a community in need.

"We want them to know we do care," Foster said.

He said there are a good number of people in that area who are homeless.

"I check on them every day, I talk to them every day, some of them know me on a first-name basis, but it's all about the community and helping the community," Foster said.

Police say they want to continue donating clothes about once per quarter.

