Lowcountry club gives gift of hearing to local teen

A Lowcountry teenager has a little more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Zhi Zeng recently received two new hearing aids from the Summerville Sertoma Club and Hearing Care of Summerville.

The 18-year-old suffers from severe hearing loss in both ears and relies on hearing aids to help him get through school and work.

For months, Zeng was navigating life with only one hearing aid. The outdated device was 12 years old, limiting the teen’s ability to communicate with loved ones and teachers.

So steps in the Summerville Sertoma Club.

The club provided sleek, small, high-tech hearing aids to Zeng for free. It's part of their mission to help children with hearing disabilities.

"I felt great that we could help change this young gentleman's life and help hear better and function through life a lot easier," club president Kevin Betzold said.

Zhi Zeng is the first to receive hearing aids from the club and Hearing Care of Summerville.

