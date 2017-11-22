Georgetown Co. man wanted for Breach of Trust arrested in Illinois

A man wanted for defrauding a car dealership in Georgetown County has been arrested in Illinois.

Jeremy Zavell, 43, has been arrested in Illinois and returned to Georgetown County to face a charge of Breach of Trust Over $10,000 for defrauding a Pawleys Island auto dealer.

According to an arrest warrant, Zavell presented Coastal Chevrolet-Cadillac-Nissan a check drawn to a closed account for $16,030 for the purchase of a Chevrolet Impala Oct. 5.

The car was impounded in Illinois after Zavell's arrest.

