16-year-old N. Charleston student admitted to MUSC graduate program

Kira Adkins, 16, isn't just another student at Academic Magnet High School in North Charleston.

She completed all her high school and undergraduate work early enough to be accepted into the pharmacy graduate program at MUSC.

Adkins will start at the school next August according to a Facebook post.

"God gave her the vision and strength to go beyond the norm," the post said. "She did an outstanding job of working hard to get ahead while maintaining BALANCE and it paid off. We are BEYOND proud!"

"Kira Adkins is one of those rare students who has had her eye on the prize for many years," Andrew Pruitt with the Charleston County School District. "Early in her high school years, she knew pharmacology was her passion and career choice. Academic Magnet is very proud to call Kira our own while playing a significant role in her preparation to realize her dreams. Congratulations from the entire AMHS community are extended to Kira, another Raptor star."

